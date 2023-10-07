Hyderabad: 4-day orientation at Aristotle PG College begins

The programme gave students a glimpse of the real world of business, industry and opportunities when they graduate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

The programme gave students a glimpse of the real world of business, industry and opportunities when they graduate.

Hyderabad: Aristotle PG College, School of Business Management, Moinabad, commenced a four-day orientation programme for MBA students for the academic year 2023-24 on Saturday. The programme gave students a glimpse of the real world of business, industry and opportunities when they graduate.

Principal Lokasani Srinivas Reddy presented the college report and Moinabad Sub Inspector of Police G Ramachandar shared his 40 years of experience with students besides motivating them to achieve their goals. Cybercrime wing police Sravan Yadav shared real cases of cybercrimes and urged the students to utilise every opportunity and bag a job after their course.

KG Reddy College Dean Madhusoodan Nair encouraged students to be best at their academics and be a good leader in society.