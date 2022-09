Illegal private hospital seized in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:34 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

(Siddipet Police are examining the records at New Life Private Hospital in Siddipet on Friday before seizing it) Authorities seized New Life Private Hospital started by one Dr Rizwana, for starting it without permission from Health Department

Siddipet: Authorities seized New Life Private Hospital started by one Dr Rizwana, for starting it without permission from Health Department, said District Medical and Health Officer Dr Kasinath here on Friday.

When authorities inspected the hospital, two women were found to be admitted in the hospital and that the staff had already performed abortions on them. The two patients were shifted to Government Hospital Siddipet.

Also Read 65,830 students shift from private to govt schools in Telangana