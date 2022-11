SKS Super Kings beat Mujahid Youth by 7 wickets in TCA Nizamabad T20 League

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: Vikram Jadhav scored 42 while MA Mubeen hit 37 to guide SKS Super Kings CC to a seven-wicket victory over Mujahid Youth XI in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League Championship held at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Mujahid Youth XI 134/4 in 18 Overs (Murali Krishna 33, Ajith kumar 29) lost to SKS Super Kings CC 138/3 in 15.2 Overs (Vikram Jadhav 42, MA Mubeen 37); ABCC 125 in 17.1 Overs (Syed Musaib 38, Yadhi 2/13) bt Rising Star CC 63/9 in 11 Overs (Mohammed Rehan 20, Abdul Nayeem 2/24); PCA CC 129/5 in 18 (Zohaib Meraj 29, Asif Ali 27) bt Yarkshire CC 124/8 in in 18 Overs( Aslam khan 28; Fazal Khan 3/27); Khalsa CC 106 in 17 Overs (Sardar Sukhpal singh 34, Ritender Singh 31; Ata Ullah Jagirdar 3/11, Zeeshan 3/26) bt Pertik CC 89 in the 15 overs.

