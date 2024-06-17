I’m a loyal foot soldier of KCR: Harish Rao rubbishes reports of him quitting BRS

Warns of sending legal notices to those spreading such malafide news

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 03:06 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao dismissed reports on social media about him taking the reins of the BRS as the new working president or quitting the party to join others. He urged people, especially the media, to refrain from spreading such malafide reports.

“For the sake of likes and views, I urge you not to damage the credibility and loyalty of a leader like me. Media should refrain from putting up such thumbnails on their YouTube channels to sensationalise their news,” he said during a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Harish Rao further said that he was a loyal foot soldier of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and there was no question of him quitting the party. He also rubbished reports about him becoming the working president of the party, replacing KT Rama Rao, as well as joining the BJP or Congress. He warned that hereafter he will send legal notices to those spreading such malafide news and initiate necessary legal action.

The former Minister demanded that the State government focus on issues plaguing the people of Telangana and address them on a priority basis rather than passing time by resorting to mudslinging against the BRS. “The Congress came to power by promising to resolve issues pertaining to unemployed youth. But neither the Congress nor leaders such as M Kodandaram are responding to their pleas,” he said.

Harish Rao also demanded that State government announce a job calendar immediately and ensure adequate gap between different examinations to ensure that the candidates have ample time for preparation. He wanted the government to notify about 2,000 jobs for Group-II and around 3,000 posts for Group-III as promised by the Congress earlier, besides conducting DSC for a total 25,000 posts instead of 11,000 posts proposed.

Citing the example of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who issued orders for increasing social security pensions immediately after taking charge, Harish Rao advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to replicate the same. “Why cannot the Telangana government give pensions when Andhra Pradesh can do it? Let alone hike, for the last two months — April and May — pensions are due for senior citizens in the State,” he said.

The BRS legislator also raised the issue of pending salaries to ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers and sanitation staff of rural local bodies.

On the NEET exam controversy, Harish Rao said the Centre should come out clean by ordering a high-level probe into the paper leaks and initiate stringent action against those responsible. He pointed out that over 24 lakh students and their parents were having sleepless nights due to the inefficiency of the BJP government at the Centre. He questioned the State government’s silence on the issue.

He demanded that Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay from Telangana ensure justice to the students.