IMD Hyderabad unveils ‘Green Alerts Mausam Sewa’ portal for precise area-level weather forecasts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 03:20 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD) has launched a new initiative to provide Hyderabad residents with precise weather forecasts tailored to their respective areas. The recently unveiled ‘Green Alerts Mausam Sewa’ portal now allows denizens to track weather conditions at the area level within the city.

This development comes as part of the IMD’s broader efforts to bring localized and accessible weather updates to citizens across the nation.

The portal extends its services beyond Hyderabad, offering accurate weather forecasts for districts throughout the State. What sets ‘Green Alerts Mausam Sewa’ apart is its multilingual interface, providing information in Telugu, English, Hindi, and eleven regional languages.

One of the primary beneficiaries of this initiative is the agricultural community, as the portal equips farmers with the necessary information for planning key activities such as sowing, transplantation, irrigation scheduling, and the application of fertilizers and pesticides.

The launch of this user-friendly and accessible weather forecasting portal coincides with the celebration of a significant milestone for the IMD. Commencing from January 15, 2024, the IMD marks its 150th year of service to the nation. The anniversary celebrations will continue until January 15, 2025.