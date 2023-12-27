IMD issues yellow alert: Hyderabad brace for prolonged fog on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:55 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow alert for the city as dense fog and mist are anticipated to envelop the region on Thursday morning. The forecast predicts fog or mist in the early hours, followed by a later transition to a partly cloudy sky.

The IMD-H anticipates a minimum temperature of around 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius for Thursday.

Wednesday witnessed foggy conditions prevailing in Hyderabad and its outskirts, with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius. Moulali experienced the lowest temperature at 13.8 degrees Celsius. Although most areas registered minimum temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius, the prevailing foggy conditions persisted.

Meanwhile, yellow alerts have also been extended to districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Medak.

Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport faced challenges as fog enveloped the vicinity on Wednesday. Consequently, several flight operations encountered disruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

Vistara Flight UK873, which was en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, was diverted to Bangalore. Similarly, flight 6E 495 originating from Chennai was redirected to Goa instead of its scheduled arrival at Hyderabad.

IndiGo’s flight 6E 5012, departing from Mumbai, also faced diversion to Goa due to the prevailing weather conditions at Hyderabad airport.