Inavolu Mallikharjuna Swamy jatara commences on grand note

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 08:28 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Inavolu Mallikharjuna Swamy temple decked up for jatara. Devotees at Inavolu Mallikharjuna Swamy temple on Friday. Photo: Gotte Venkat

Hanamkonda: One of the biggest jataras (fairs) in Telangana, Inavolu Mallikharjuna Swamy jatara has commenced here on Friday on a grand note with the ‘Dwajarohanam’ ritual. While the devout have started pouring in on Friday itself, officials made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the jatara (Brahmotsavam). Arrangements like setting up of makeshift toilets, drinking water facilities, facilities for bathing, dress changing chambers have been made at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Police have also made elaborate security arrangements to avoid stampede and untoward incidents. “A total of 300 police personnel were deployed at the temple. While the Endowment department set up 50 CCTV cameras in addition to the fixed CCTV cameras within the temple premises, we have installed another 50 CCTV cameras to monitor the crowd and streamline the devotees,” Mamnoor ACP A Naresh Kumar told ‘Telangana Today’. While Naresh himself is monitoring the bandobast by camping at command control room set up near the temple, East Zone DCP Venkatalakshmi is overseeing the situation. The police have set up 10 check posts and closely overseeing the vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, Temple Executive Officer Addanki Nageswara Rao said that they had mainly focused on sanitation, water and power supply for the benefit of the devotees. “We have pressed a total of 300 sanitary workers for the jatara,” the EO said. The RTC is plying 130 buses to transport the devotees. There will be a bus every 15 minutes from Warangal bus station. Buses are also run from Inavolu to Komuravelli and Vemulawada temples. The main jatara will begin on Saturday on the occasion of Bhogi, while devotees rush will be very high on Sankranti, the next day. Beautifully decorated bullock carts called ‘Prabhalu’ are taken in a procession on the Sankranti day, and the Brahmotsavam curtains will come down on March 22.

This Kakatiyan era temple was said to have been built by Sri Ayyanna Deva, a minister of the Kakatiya dynasty, during the 11 th century AD. The presiding deity Lord Mallikarjuna is worshiped here as Mylarudeva along with consorts Balija Medalamma and Golla Kethamma. Devotees from across the State and neighbouring States come to the temple.