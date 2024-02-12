Hyderabad: Numaish extended; details inside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 07:38 PM

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition Society also known as Numaish at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, has been extended till this weekend.

The Numaish was scheduled till Thursday, February 15 but following a request by the traders, the AIIES approached the authorities who allowed them to extend the event till the weekend.

An office bearer of the AIIES had confirmed about the extension of the annual fair till the weekend.