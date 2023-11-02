Increase in polling stations in Warangal East constituency

Fifteen additional polling stations are set to be established, bringing the total number of polling stations to 230.

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 04:26 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Warangal: In preparation for the upcoming elections in Warangal East Constituency, election officials have made significant adjustments to the polling infrastructure. Fifteen additional polling stations are set to be established, bringing the total number of polling stations to 230.

During the previous election, the constituency had 2,11,084 registered voters. However, the recently released voter list from the Election Commission of India (ECI), reveals a surge in the number of eligible voters to 2,46,367. In response to this substantial increase, the ECI has granted approval for the creation of 15 new polling centres, each accommodating up to 1,500 voters.

This expansion will bring the total number of polling stations in the constituency up from 215 to 230. Notably, election officials have identified 51 polling centres as potentially problematic and are taking measures to address issues. Additionally, webcasting will be implemented in 130 polling stations to ensure transparency and security during the voting process.

Special polling Centres for enhanced participation:

To encourage higher voter turnout, the ECI has initiated innovative programmes, including the establishment of special polling centres tailored to different demographics. Specifically, five special polling centres designed for women voters will be set up in each constituency. In addition, polling station number 186 in Karimabad has been designated as a special polling centre for disabled voters. Furthermore, Polling Stations 33, 70, 99, 124, and 150 have been recognized as model polling centres, and Centre number 22 of CKM College has been designated as a special polling station for young voters.

Election officials have organised the polling centres in the Warangal East constituency into 17 sectors for streamlined election administration. Each sector will comprise 12 to 14 polling centres, overseen by a designated Sectorial Officer, who has already conducted thorough inspections and submitted reports. These reports include assessments of facilities, such as the presence of ramps, access to drinking water, separate restroom facilities for men and women, and electrification. Proposals for necessary arrangements have been made based on the Election Commission’s directives, with particular attention given to addressing issues in problematic or previously violent polling stations.

In preparation for enforcing the election code of conduct, four flying squads have been established in the Warangal East Constituency. Furthermore, the election officials have established two video surveillance teams for videography purposes.