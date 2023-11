IND vs SA Highlights: Shami And Jadeja Break SA Early | ICC World Cup 2023 | India vs South Africa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

South Africa could not handle Indian bowling in the huge chasing of target 327. Siraj takes the wicket of Quinton de Kock early. Shami and Jadeja handle the rest of the top and middle orders, breaking the half side of SA.