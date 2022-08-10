Independence Day fete plantation drive begins in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: As a part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, around 2,000 children assembled at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills and waved the tricolour. Students from eight schools assembled at the place and cheered for the country along with Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi.

Meanwhile, a plantation drive commenced at 75 locations identified in different parts of the city to develop Freedom Parks. Planting of saplings at these places in multiples of 75, ranging from 75 to 750, was taken up. Road Number 36, Jubilee Hills was one such spot where 750 saplings were planted in addition to 7,500 varieties of flowering and medicinal saplings.

Twelve Freedom Parks each will be developed in L B Nagar zone, Charminar zone, Serilingampally zone, Kukatpally zone, Secunderabad zone and 15 parks will be developed in Khairatabad zone. Works to develop open spaces into Freedom Parks also began on Wednesday and at some parks, tree trunks, benches, walls and other concrete structures of the park were painted in tricolour.

MLC K Kavitha participated in a plantation drive at Domalguda while Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav participated in the programme at Road Number 36, Jubilee Hills.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar also attended plantation drives at Road Number 36. Music systems played patriotic songs at Chacha Nehru Park in Masab Tank, KBR Park in Jubilee Hills, KLN Yadav Park in Sanathnagar and Indira Park. Free screening of ‘Gandhi’ in 552 theatres for children across Telangana continued on Wednesday too.