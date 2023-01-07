Indian Christmas in Saudi reflects Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

The Christmas and New Year celebrations held, nearly two weeks after the actual date, at the Indian Consulate in Jeddah reflected unity in diversity.

The Christmas celebrations by Indian Consulate in Jeddah on Friday evening

Jeddah: Indian foreign policy always focuses on peaceful negotiation and multilateralism with the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or the philosophy that the world is my family. Indian missions in Gulf countries deal with a vast diaspora with the spirit of oneness.

The Christmas and New Year celebrations held on Friday, nearly two weeks after the actual date, at the Indian Consulate in Jeddah reflected unity in diversity. This was the second massive Christmas event in Saudi Arabia conducted by the Indian Consulate in collaboration with the Indian Christian Community (ICC). The event was formally inaugurated by Consul General Mohammed Shahid Alam, flanked by all senior diplomats and Christian community leaders.

The Christian community plays a vital role in earning goodwill for Indians in Saudi Arabia through its significant workforce in the healthcare field, said Shahid Alam in his speech. The Indian consulate always with its nationals whether in joy or sorrow, he added.

Pastor Hanok Abhinay, ICC leaders Manoj Mathew, Rev. George Varghese also spoke.

Cultural performances by various church denominations were part of the event.