Indian Railways comes up with 14-minute Miracle cleaning challenge for Vande Bharat Express

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain monitored the challenge and the mechanical and cleaning staff successfully accomplished the task of cleaning the entire Vande Bharat rake i.e., 16 coaches, in just a span of 14 minutes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: Inspired by Japan’s “7-minute miracle” of cleaning its globally renowned bullet trains, the Indian Railways has come up with a “14-minute miracle” challenge on all the Vande Bharat Express trains.

As part of it, the Secunderabad division of South Central Railway (SCR) undertook the ‘14 minutes miracle’ challenge on Train No. 20834 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express at the Secunderabad railway station on Monday.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain monitored the challenge and the mechanical and cleaning staff successfully accomplished the task of cleaning the entire Vande Bharat rake i.e., 16 coaches, in just a span of 14 minutes.

Arun Kumar Jain informed the 14 minutes miracle scheme has been launched by the Indian Railway to provide top class, clean and comfortable train experience to the esteemed rail passengers. “The 14 minutes cleaning challenge reduces the waiting time at station and provides more time for the passengers to board the train,” he said adding that the exercise is not a one-time exercise and will be carried out regularly from here on in all Vande Bharat trains.

Bullet trains in Japan have a quick turnaround time and the railway staff pull off the cleaning process of a bullet train in a mere 7-minute with a method called Shinkansen.