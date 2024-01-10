IndiGo launches A321 Freighters for biweekly cargo operations, strengthening trade routes

The flight route, DEL-HYD-BOM-SHJ-DEL-HYD, will be operated by A321 Freighters, featuring a substantial cargo capacity of 24 metric tons.
Hyderabad: IndiGo has initiated scheduled freighter operations starting this Tuesday, with two weekly flights scheduled on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The flight route, DEL-HYD-BOM-SHJ-DEL-HYD, will be operated by A321 Freighters, featuring a substantial cargo capacity of 24 metric tons.
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, a vital hub in this operation, expressed enthusiasm about the development.
RGIA officials anticipate a significant boost in the export of perishable goods to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leveraging the efficient DEL-HYD-BOM-SHJ-DEL-HYD route.
Furthermore, the introduction of these freighter flights is expected to augment pharmaceutical shipments to the Middle East and beyond.