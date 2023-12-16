IndiGo tops punctuality chart at Hyderabad airport; SpiceJet lags behind

Akasa Air closely followed with on-time performance of 79.3 per cent, securing the second spot, while AIX Connect took the third position with 77.7 per cent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: In the latest analysis of on-time performance at Hyderabad airport in November, IndiGo emerged as the most punctual airline, boasting an impressive 83.7 per cent. Akasa Air closely followed with on-time performance of 79.3 per cent, securing the second spot, while AIX Connect took the third position with 77.7 per cent.

The data, compiled from various domestic airlines for the month of November, was released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Among other major carriers, Air India recorded on-time performances of 68.2 per cent in Hyderabad, 69.2 per cent in Bengaluru, 66.6 per cent in Delhi, and 53.2 per cent in Mumbai. Alliance Air, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, and AIX Connect also showcased their on-time performance across multiple airports.

Notably, Akasa Air leads the pack in Bengaluru with an impressive 91.3 per cent on-time performance, while IndiGo dominates in Bengaluru with a remarkable 89.6 per cent. Vistara shines in Delhi with 82.2 per cent, and SpiceJet faces challenges with the lowest on-time performance in Hyderabad at 52.1 per cent.

The report delves into the reasons for delays, revealing that the majority are attributed to ‘reactionary’ factors.