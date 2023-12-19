Industrial Health Clinic yields results for Telangana’s industrial units

Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited has helped in protecting the employment of 10,395 persons and safeguarding machinery worth Rs.577.50 crore from closure units

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The emphasis laid by the State government on identification and revival of sick units in the State through the Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited (TIHCL), is yielding desired results for the government with 1155 units being revived through 57 financial interventions worth Rs.7.6 crore till date.

This apart, the initiative has helped in protecting the employment of 10,395 persons and safeguarding machinery worth Rs.577.50 crore from closure units. TIHCL also prepared a viability assessment of 43 Tribal Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited (TRICOR) assisted units. This intervention resulted in protecting employment of over 387 persons, besides safeguarding the machinery worth Rs.21.50 crore from closure of units.

TIHCL was promoted by the Telangana government in 2017 to provide holistic help to the stressed Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) in manufacturing space facing different issues, including inadequate financial support, financial stress and incipient sickness. In the last five years, TIHCL signed pacts with six stakeholders like FTCCI, CCI, ALEEP, SBI and others to share resources (knowledge base, infrastructure etc) to facilitate the growth of MSEs.

The TIHCL has also conducted a special field study from January to April early this year in association with Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) to study post pandemic performance. As part of the study units, Jeedimetla, Cherlapalli, Malkapur and Uppal industrial estate areas were assessed. The study was aimed at identifying factors impacting the supply chain management of fledgling enterprises in manufacturing sector which are troubled due to low levels of investment, capacity utilization, coping mechanisms with the ever-changing market requirements, inadequate and untimely access to formal credit, and manpower issues. Though, the aim was to cover 500 MSEs, response was received from 309 units involved in different sectors.

Key observation from the study was to expand TIHCL services in districts and industrial estates, parks, IALAs, if adequate equity and grant support becomes available through budgetary sources or through social equity funding, a senior official from Industries department said.