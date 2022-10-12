Infor sets up its India development centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Business cloud software player Infor Wednesday announced the opening of its new development centre (DC) at Hitec City. The new facility is spread over 3,50,000 sq ft and can accommodate 3,500 employees.

Infor’s India DC is among the company’s two largest locations in the world. With this, Infor will focus on technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT to deliver industry-specific features and functions. It aims to use India’s talent pool to drive digital innovation.

“Hyderabad is fast emerging as a preferred IT hub for technology companies on the back of a thriving local talent pool. We are thrilled that technology companies like Infor are deepening their investments in our people and economy,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said in a message.

“It is delightful to witness some of the new age technology innovations being developed out of Infor’s Hyderabad Development Centre. Our endeavour is to make Telangana an attractive destination for investment. We will continue to collaborate with global companies like Infor,” IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

“India is the strategic hub for skilled talents and global technology development for Infor. We are confident that the new facility will play a pivotal role in developing technologies that solve business challenges,” said Kevin Samuelson, Infor Chief Executive Officer.