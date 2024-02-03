Inspired by web series ‘Farzi’, gang print counterfeit currency; two held in Hyderabad

The police seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs. 4.05 lakh from them apart from printer, laptop and inks

3 February 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two members of a gang, who were inspired by a web series ‘Farzi’ and started printing counterfeit Indian currency, were arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Balanagar) along with Allapur police on Saturday. The police seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs. 4.05 lakh from them apart from printer, laptop and inks.

Acting on a tip off, the SOT team caught V Laxminarayana (37) and E Pranay Kumar (26), both natives of Warangal and staying in different areas in the city.

Laxminarayana purchased a printer, laptop and other items and printed the fake currency at his house and approached Pranay Kumar to circulate the counterfeit currency in the market. “Both of them decided to exchange the counterfeit notes at the ratio of 1:4 to people and started searching for buyers when on information both of them were caught,” said Inspector SOT Balanagar.

A case was registered against them at Allapur police station and both of them were remanded.