Insurance claim case: Murdered man was Babu from Maharastra

Since Babu (42) used to work as daily labour, to eke out a livelihood he used to visit neighbouring Telangana State quite often by travelling in the train to find some work.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:42 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Medak: Medak Police have identified Babu, whom secretariat employee Dharma Nayak had allegedly killed for claiming insurance, as Galgai Babu (42) of Laglud of Bokara Thesil in the Nanded district of Maharastra State. Since Babu (42) used to work as daily labour, to eke out a livelihood he used to visit neighbouring Telangana State quite often by travelling in the train to find some work. On one such fateful day, Dharma Nayak and his niece Srinivas had spotted him moving around Nizamabad railway station on January 8 morning, the District SP Rohini Priyadarshini said. Offering him work at their farm, they had somehow convinced him to shave his head at Basara Temple and took him to Venkatapur village in Tekmal Mandal of Medak district by night 11.30 PM. They had beaten him to death before setting him on fire. Galgai Babu was survived by his wife, and two daughters aged 15 and 12 years. The family have arrived at Medak to meet the Medak SP on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police have also traced the daily labour Anjaiah (50), whom Dharma Nayak had planned to kill. Anjaiah is a resident of Lakshmidevipally village of Parigi Mandal in Vikarabad district. Since Anjaiah used to work as an adda labour at Nampally Railway Station, Dharma had selected Anjaiah to kill him after days of scouting. However, the police said that Anjaiah had heard Dharma Nayak talking to his niece in Lambada language about their plan to eliminate him on their way to Nizamabad from Hyderabad on January 7. When they were camping in a lodge in Nizamabad town on January 7th night, Anjaiah had asked them for some liquor. When Dharma Nayak and Srinivas left lodge room to fetch some liquor and food packs, Anjaiah had escaped from the room. Anjaiah was given Rs 5,000 as an advance to work as a farm labourer by Dharma. The Medak police have recorded the statements of Anjaiah, and the family members of the Babu as part of the investigation.