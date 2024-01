| Mlc Kavitha To Take Part In Buddhist Council Meet

Buddha Dhamma Parishad representatives who met BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday, extended her the invitation to inaugurate the two-day meet as the chief guest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:05 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha will take part in the 13th Buddhist Council meet to be held at Kinawat city in Maharastra from February 10.

