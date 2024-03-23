Inter-District Softball Championship: Nizamabad record impressive win

In other matches, Hyderabad emerged victorious in the two closely contested matches. In the first match, they defeated Rangareddy with a scoreline of 3-2 and edged past Mahabubabad 11-10 in the other encounter.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 10:16 PM

Hyderabad: Nizamabad shone with a thumping 11-0 win over Karimnagar on the first day of the 8th Telangana State Sub-Junior Inter-District Softball Championship at CSI High School Ground, Alair, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Saturday.

Results: Hyderabad 3 bt Rangareddy 2, Medak 8 bt Jangaon 1, Hanmakonda 3 bt Warangal 2, Hyderabad 11 bt Mahabubabad 10, Kothagudem 3 bt Sirsilla 0, Nizamabad 11 bt Karimnagar 0.