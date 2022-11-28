Inter-Society Sports League-2022 gets underway in Kothagudem

The sixth Inter-Society Sports League-2022 got underway in a colourful mannter at Kinnerasani Sports School at Paloncha

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

The sixth Inter-Society Sports League-2022 got underway in a colourful mannter at Kinnerasani Sports School at Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: The sixth Inter-Society Sports League-2022 got underway in a colourful mannter at Kinnerasani Sports School at Paloncha in the district on Monday.

As many as 3500 boys and girls from seven societies were participating in the four-day event in which games and sports competitions would be conducted in 13 categories till Dec 1. The event was organised under the aegis of Bhadrachalam ITDA.

Also Read Two-day Telangana inter district tennis tournament concludes in Warangal

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA V Venkateshwar Rao, TSWREIS Secretary D Ronald Rose, ITDA POs Gautham Potru and K Varun Reddy, district Collector Anudeep D and others attended the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Kantha Rao stated that the Telangana government has laid emphasis on the education of tribal students and was spending huge amounts of funds to strengthen the Gurukuls unlike any other State in the country.

MLC Madhusudhan said that the development of tribals could be possible only through education and for that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been giving utmost priority. The government has laid emphasis on education and health sectors in the State.

The Chief Minister, who knew the importance of education, established more than 1000 Gurukuls in Telangana and they were providing quality education on par with the corporate educational institutions. The tribal, SC, ST and minority students should take advantage of the facilities being provided by the government and reach higher heights, he suggested.

Bhadrachalam ITDA PO Gautham informed that elaborate arrangements have been made for the event. Committees have been formed to look after accommodation, food, health, transportation and other facilities for the participating teams.