Inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang busted, eight arrested in Suryapet

Suryapet police recovered 40 motorcycles worth Rs 22 lakh from their possession

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Suryapet: Suryapet police on Sunday arrested eight members of an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered 40 motorcycles worth Rs 22 lakh from their possession.

The arrested were Challa Prabhalar, Bandaru Swamy, Bommagani Upender, Udugu Sitaramulu, Malleboina Satish, Gugilla Venkatesh, Jarupula Chiranjeevi and Kasthala Naveen. They belong to different villages in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district.

The gang members allegedly stole 13 motorcycles in Suryapet, four in Kodad, five in Hyderabad, four in Nandigama, one on Nandigama, six in Jaggayapet and details of the remaining vehicles are yet to be known.

Presenting the arrested persons at a media conference, Superintendent of Police, Suraypet, R Bhaskaran said the police identified a person of vehicles lifting gang through CC TV camera footage and took him in their custody. He confessed the offences and revealed the names of their gang.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .