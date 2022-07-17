Intermediate student commits suicide in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Upset over failure in intermediate exams, a 16 year-old girl, Kunuru Anjali died by suicide after consuming pesticide in Adavisrirampur of Mutharam mandal.

According to police, Anjali, who studied intermediate (MPC) in a private school in Karimnagar, failed in a subject. Disappointed over it, she made a suicide attempt by consuming pesticide at her home on Saturday afternoon.

Family members shifted her to Mutharam hospital from where she was shifted to Karimnagar hospital for better treatment. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment in the night.

Anjali is the elder daughter of Venkanna and Pavani, who have two daughters and a son.

