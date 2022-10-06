International Geodiversity Day: Deccan Land features UNESCO site Bhimbetka Rock Shelters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Deccan Heritage Academy has released ‘Deccan Land’ October issue featuring the UNESCO site Bhimbetka Rock Shelters on the occasion of International Geodiversity Day 2022.

Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy has released ‘Deccan Land’ October issue featuring the UNESCO site Bhimbetka Rock Shelters on the occasion of International Geodiversity Day 2022 here on Thursday. It was followed by the Geo Heritage Walk 2022 at Hill Fort Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Deccan Heritage Academy chairman, Veda Kumar Manikonda said India, especially the Deccan region was endowed with rich geo-resources of many landscapes of rocks from ancient to recent age. Telangana has rich geo-diversity and geo-cultural heritage sites like Keesasragutta, Rachakonda, Gandhari Kota, Undrugonda, Phanigiri etc. Naubat Pahad was a historical and geo-diversity site which needs to be protected.

Geological Survey of India, retired deputy director, Chakilam Venugopal Rao said Telangana was a treasure trove of fossils and residual hills and a lot of sites were to be unearthed. The rock formations which have marks of early human beings inhabitants, assets, inscriptions etc., were to be unearthed and to bring into limelight, he added.