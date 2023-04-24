IPL 2023: Here’s what weather experts predict for SRH vs DC match on Monday

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 12:20 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Cricket enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief as Monday’s highly anticipated IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad is likely to be unaffected by rain, according to the latest assessments from amateur enthusiasts involved in tracking weather in Hyderabad.

Cricket matches are often at the mercy of the weather, but based on reports from different sources, Monday’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will not be affected by heavy rain. However, there is a possibility of a short interruption in the game if it does rain.

The ground staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been taking all necessary precautions to ensure that the pitch remains dry in case of a sudden downpour.

The ground has been covered with tarpaulin sheets to protect it from getting wet, and the drainage system has been checked and cleared of any blockages