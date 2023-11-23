IRCS to open orphanage in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hanamkonda: In an attempt to help children who lost their parents, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) unit in Hanamkonda announced the establishment of an orphanage in the city’s Ramnagar locality. Dr Pesaru Vijayachandar Reddy, Chairman of IRCS, said the facility would aim to accommodate and nurture 30 orphaned children.

Acknowledging the Bogapally Rajeshwar Rao Memorial Trust for its financial backing, Dr Reddy expressed gratitude for the support in the endeavour. “Our primary focus will be on children who lost both parents, aged between 6 to 18 years,” he said, adding that if there were vacancies, children who lost a single parent too would be welcomed.

BV Papa Rao, a former IAS officer and managing trustee of the memorial trust, has pledged half an acre of land in Ammavaripet near the city, should the orphanage prove successful in its mission, Dr Reddy said.

The orphanage will not just provide shelter but also offer free education to its residents. IRCS has secured a modern building to house the orphanage home, ensuring a comfortable and nurturing environment for the children.

For further information and inquiries, individuals can reach out to the IRCS representative at 9154466212.