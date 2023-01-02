IRCTC announces air tour package to Rajasthan; See flight details, prices

The package from Hyderabad covers Udaipur, Mt Abu, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur.

By IANS Updated On - 03:21 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special tour air package to Rajasthan. The tourism arm of Indian Railways is offering a five-night-six-day air tour package called “Golden Sands of Rajasthan”. The tour will start on February 11.

According to IRCTC, single occupancy per person costs Rs 41,850, double occupancy per person costs Rs 32,750, triple occupancy per person costs Rs 31,700, a child (2 to 11 years) with bed occupancy costs Rs 27,900, and a child without bed occupancy costs Rs 25,650. Infants (below 2 years) will be charged as per the airline’s policy.

The package includes round-trip air tickets, meals, cab fares, hotel accommodation, guide/escort, and insurance.

More details can be sought at 82879-32228/82879-32229 or by visiting the website

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SHA20 .