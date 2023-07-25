IRCTC ticketing service temporarily unavailable due to technical issues

The disruption has left thousands of travelers unable to make train reservations through the platform.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:33 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday said its online ticketing service is currently unavailable on both its website and mobile app due to technical reasons.

According to a statement issued by IRCTC, the technical team from the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is actively working to resolve the underlying issue causing the disruption.

However, no specific timeline has been provided for when the service is expected to be fully restored.

IRCTC has advised passengers to consider using alternative booking platforms provided by other Business-to-Consumer (B2C) players.

Some of the popular alternatives suggested by IRCTC include Amazon and Makemytrip, which offer online train ticket booking services.