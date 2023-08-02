IRISET signs MoU with IIT Madras

This state-of-the-art test bed will be located at IRISET in Secunderabad and is dedicated to the test and development of 5G use cases for the Indian Railways.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) under the Ministry of Railways, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India 5G Test bed on Wednesday.

The Indigenous 5G Solution and test bed has been developed jointly by IIT Kanpur, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) under MeitY, IIT Bombay, Center of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT) a society of IIT Madras and IIT Madras as part of the Indigenous 5G Testbed project funded by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to a consortium of eight institutes.

With the collaboration, the Indian Railways aims to leverage the potential of 5G technology to enhance its operational efficiency, passenger experience and overall safety. According to railway officials, the India 5G test bed will serve as a cutting-edge facility to conduct comprehensive trials of 5G-enabled applications tailored specifically for Railway operations.