NIT-Warangal inks two MoUs with IRISET

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Warangal: Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering & Telecommunications (IRISET) and National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW) have signed a memorandum of understanding here on Thursday.

According to the MoU, IRISET will design and conduct faculty development programs and industrial training programs for nominated NIT faculty, while the latter will offer short-duration certificate courses and PG diploma courses on Railway Signal Engineering and Kavach.

Also Read KTR promises to take talented students from Sircilla to T-Hub

Both the institutes will also faculty for conducting faculty development programmes and share training facilities like laboratories available. The MoU was signed by NIT director Prof NV Ramana Rao and Additional DG of IRISET P Venkata Ramana. In another development, the Bahir Dar Institute of Technology – Bahir Dar University (BiT- BDU) of Ethiopia and NIT signed anoter MoU to exchange students, teachers and researchers in addition to taking up joint projects, organise workshops, conferences and seminars. Prof DK Nageswar Rao, Bahir Dar University participated in the event.