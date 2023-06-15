Irregular supply of drinking water a regular phenomenon in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Kothagudem Municipality supplying water in colonies through water tankers.

Kothagudem: Irregular supply of drinking water has become a regular phenomenon in Kothagudem Municipality much to the chagrin of the residents in the town.

Despite the availability of sufficient quantities of water in Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha from where the water is supplied on alternate days through a pipeline network, the municipal authorities were unable to supply water regularly citing pipeline leaks.

Opposition parties like CPI, BSP and the residents resorted to protests demanding the municipal officials and the council chairperson to address the issue, but in vain. “The situation remained the same for years,” CPI town secretary, municipal floor leader Y Srinivasa Reddy alleged.

The residents are forced to depend on RO water plants and water tankers to buy water. However, due to limited numbers, they too are unable to meet the demand.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Srinivas Reddy said the municipality is supposed to supply water on alternate days. However, water is being supplied once a week citing reasons like leakage of pipes, broken pipes, motor repairs, and problems in the filter bed. “This is nothing but negligence on part of the municipal authorities,” he complained.

For reasons unknown, the municipal officials are not caring to find a permanent solution to the problem, which is getting intensified during summer. After a week’s gap, water is supplied on Thursday and that too for just fifteen minutes which is not adequate for a family of five, complained M Bhanu Teja, a resident of Chaman Basthi.

When contacted, Municipal Commissioner G Raghu said water supply was disrupted over the past few days, due to a leakage in pipeline at Regalla on the outskirts of Kothagudem and also repairs at pump house. He informed that water supply has been restored on Wednesday to ensure regular supply of water to households.