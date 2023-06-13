Two PHCs in Kothagudem to offer round the clock services

Ulvanoor PHC in Paloncha mandal and Sujatha Nagar PHC in Sujatha Nagar mandal will be offering medical services for 24 hours from July 1

Director Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao recently visited Sujatha Nagar PHC in Kothagudem district to take stock of health services provided at the facility.

Kothagudem: The Health and Family Welfare Department has decided to convert two Primary Health Centres in Kothagudem district into 24×7 health centres to ensure round the clock medical services to the villagers under the PHCs.

Ulvanoor PHC in Paloncha mandal and Sujatha Nagar PHC in Sujatha Nagar mandal

which are currently offering medical services 12 hours a day will be offering medical services for 24 hours from July 1 onwards for the benefit of people.

Director Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao has recently issued orders in that connection. There are 23 gram panchayats and 54 habitations under the jurisdiction of Sujatha Nagar PHC while there are 23 habitations, inhabited by adivasis, under Ulvanoor PHC.

The decision to convert the health centres into round the clock PHCs has been taken after the locals complained about lack of medical services in the night and how they faced problems in case of medical emergencies when the Director Public Health visited Ulvanoor village recently.

Speaking to Telangana Today Dr. Srinivasa Rao informed that steps are being taken to appoint two doctors, three nurses and four to five supporting staff, besides a lab technician and a pharmacist each at the PHCs.

“During my visit to Ulvanoor I came to know about the instances wherein adivasis living in the forest area died due to snake bites. Hence the decision to convert the PHC has been taken so that the villagers will not face such problems in future”, he said.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao further informed that an emergency and trauma care centre would soon be established at Kothagudem Government General Hospital, which is a teaching hospital attached to Government Medical College in Kothagudem.

The emergency and trauma care centre will be set up as part of the Telangana government’s recently unveiled flagship programme titled Telangana Emergency Response Initiative (TERI) which aims at saving lives of trauma victims by providing timely life-saving medical care.

The casualty department at the hospital will be upgraded into a 50-bedded level two emergency and trauma care centre with seven multispecialty emergency healthcare services including trauma, heart attacks, brain strokes and others, Dr. Srinivasa Rao said.

