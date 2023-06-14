Kothagudem: Certificate verification of constable, SI candidates begins

The certificates of 4000 candidates selected for SI and constable jobs from Kothagudem would be verified

07:00 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Kothagudem: The process of certificates verification of constable and SI candidates started here on Wednesday at CER Club.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G examined the process of verification of certificates. He advised officials to take steps to avoid any inconvenience to the candidates. The verification of certificates would be done as per TSLPRB rules and regulations.

The certificates of 4000 candidates selected for SI and constable jobs from the district would be verified. The certificates verification would conclude on June 22 and the selected candidates have to attend with their original certificates as per the dates allotted to them.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has also provided an opportunity for the candidates to correct any mistakes occurred in the application while they were applying for the posts, Dr. Vineeth said.

In Khammam the process of certificate verification started at the police training centre at district police headquarters. Additional DCP (L&O) Subhash Chandra Bose was supervising the process, which would be concluded on June 26. As many as 6425 candidates were selected for the posts from the district.

