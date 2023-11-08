ISB insights Forum 2023: Envisioning India in 2047

This will be a first-of-its-kind conclave that brings together industry, policymakers, academicians, and a diverse group of people to articulate their vision of India in 2047.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:14 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) will hold the inaugural edition of ISB Insights Forum 2023 at its campus in Mohali on November 24. This will be a first-of-its-kind conclave that brings together industry, policymakers, academicians, and a diverse group of people to articulate their vision of India in 2047.

The year 2047 has great emotional resonance because it marks 100 years of India’s independence. India has made tremendous strides since 1947, and there is much more to be done. A diverse group of stakeholders from across the country will converge to chalk out a road map that India can tread to evolve as a more robust and vibrant nation.

ISB faculty will bring to the fore their rich and varied perspectives and research insights that will go a long way in shaping the future of India.

The fireside chat with industry thought leaders Kris Gopalakrishnan and Rakesh Bharti Mittal will be one of the highlights of the ISB Insights Forum. Heads of India’s top academic institutions will deliberate on how to transform India into a research powerhouse.

Industry experts will share their insights on topics that include technology and innovation strategy; food systems; corporate governance; business analytics; financial services and economic policy; misinformation and fake news; and the future of healthcare in India.

Prof. Sarang Deo, Deputy Dean, Faculty and Research, ISB, said, “The ISB Insights Forum aims to bring to the fore high-quality academic research and also act as a vehicle that will bridge the gap between academic thought and current practice. We hope that this forum will lead to a lot of thoughtful, insightful, and sometimes provocative conversations.”

For more on the event and registration, please visit: https://www.isb.edu/en/isb-insights-forum.html#over