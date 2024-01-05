ISRO Chairman Somanath receives Honorary Doctorate from JNTU-Hyderabad

Delivering the convocation address, Dr. Somanath said the ISRO on Saturday afternoon would undertake a crucial manoeuvre and inject the Aditya-L1 into the final orbit L1 .

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:44 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of science and technology, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Dr. Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Chairman Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary Department of Space.

Dr. Somanath received the honoraryJNTU Hyderabad doctorate from JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy during the varsity’s 12th convocation held here on Friday.

The ISRO recently launched the Aditya-L1, the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun.

Congratulating the graduating students, the ISRO Chairman said their success in future life both personal and professional would be determined by attributes including passion, commitment, excellence, determination, focus and learnability.

A total of 88,226 degrees including 75,815 undergraduate, 11,088 postgraduate, 835 doctor of pharmacy, 142 doctor of philosophy were awarded to students. Thirty six gold medals were also presented to students for their academic excellence.