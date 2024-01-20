Iswarya Fertility Center in Hyderabad raided for operating with fake drug license

During the raid, it was revealed the Iswarya Fertility Center was engaged in the illegal stocking and sale of medicines without a valid drug license

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 04:04 PM

Hyderabad: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, conducted a raid on Iswarya Fertility Center in Malakpet on Saturday following credible information of the facility operating with a ‘fake drug license.’ The center, which runs a pharmacy under the name ‘Iswarya Fertility Services Pvt. Ltd.,’ was found to be in possession of a forged/fabricated drug license.

According to DCA officials, the license presented during the raid was falsified. Anil Bodasu, Head-Administration of Iswarya Fertility Center, submitted a document which was confirmed as ‘fake’ upon verification of the DCA Telangana drug license database. The details of the ‘pharmacist’ associated with the center were also determined to be fraudulent.

During the raid, it was revealed the center was engaged in the illegal stocking and sale of medicines without a valid drug license. The seized items included 27 varieties of medicines including sex hormones like Estradiol tablets, Progesterone capsules, other hormone injections, steroid injections, anti-ulcer drugs, and antibiotics.

The total worth of the confiscated medicines amounted to Rs 10 lakh. Assistant Director D. Saritha and Drugs Inspectors G. Anil, B. Govind Singh, B. Lakshminarayana, were among the DCA officers involved in the raid.

Public awareness was highlighted, urging individuals to verify the authenticity of a medical shop/pharmacy’s license through ‘third party verification’ on the ODLS website. The public is encouraged to report any complaints through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana toll-free number 1800-599-6969.

The DCA said stringent actions will be taken as per the law against violators, as stocking and selling medicines without a valid drug license are punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment up to five years.