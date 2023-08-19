Telangana’s flagship event BioAsia 2024 to be held from Feb 26 to 28

The 21st edition of BioAsia promises to be an extraordinary platform where Data and AI converge to redefine possibilities across the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:34 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the State’s flagship event, BioAsia 2024, would be conducted from February 26 to 28 next year. Themed “Data and AI: Redefining Possibilities,” BioAsia 2024 would explore the pivotal role of data-driven technologies and artificial intelligence in shaping the future of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Speaking after announcing the event, the Minister said BioAsia had always been a catalyst for transformative ideas and partnerships. The theme of Data and AI speaks to Hyderabad’s unique convergence of technology and life sciences, shaping a new era of healthcare innovation.

“This flagship event is a testament to our commitment to fostering collaborations that drive progress and impact on a global scale. With the world’s leading minds converging in Hyderabad, we are set to explore the uncharted frontiers of this transformative era” Rama Rao said.

BioAsia 2024, organized in partnership with EY, will delve deep into how the fusion of data sciences and life sciences can usher in transformative breakthroughs, paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future. It is an event that encapsulates the spirit of innovation and convergence that Hyderabad embodies, he said, adding that it was set to elevate this legacy by assembling influential global leaders and participants from more than 50 countries, fostering collaborations and partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries.

The Minister also unveiled the website for the event, www.bioasia.in/2024.

