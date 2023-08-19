Singareni Collieries plans face recognition attendance system in all coal mines

Peddapalli: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited management is contemplating to introduce a face recognition attendance system in all coal mines to record the attendance of workers.

The SCCL management has taken this decision as part of its plan to introduce a biometric attendance system to check irregularities in attendance. Anticipating troubles in recording the attendance of workers engaged in hard work, the management is considering an option of introducing face recognition attendance systems at its underground and opencast mines.

There is a practice to sign in registers by the employees working in the GM offices and other departments. Meanwhile, workers engaged in underground and opencast mines give voice attendance.

Taking advantage of this, some of the employees, without attending duties, are manipulating the attendance by using their influence. To put an end to this practice, the management has decided to introduce the digital attendance system, a senior SCCL officer said.

The SCCL, which had already introduced a biometric attendance system in some of its offices, stopped using it during the Covid pandemic. Recently, the company decided to resume it and passed orders in this regard.

Being implemented in the Kothagudem corporate office, the biometric attendance system will be introduced in all General Manager offices, hospitals and other departments in the first phase.

Though the management had decided to expand a fingerprint attendance system in underground and opencast mines in the second phase, there would be difficulties, it was found, following which authorities are considering the option of introducing the face recognition attendance system in all the mines.

The digital attendance system would be introduced in GM offices of 11 areas, three area hospitals, six dispensaries, civil, workshops and stores. A total of 42,000 workers are working in 23 underground and 19 opencast coal mines.