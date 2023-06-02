ITDA Bhadrachalam working for all round development of tribals: PO Gautham

Through ITDA Bhadrachalam the tribals were being developed in all fields, informed the ITDA PO Gautham

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Through ITDA Bhadrachalam the tribals were being developed in all fields, informed the ITDA PO Gautham

Kothagudem: Through the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Bhadrachalam the tribals were being developed in all fields, informed the ITDA PO Gautham P.

He said that 24,587 students are studying in tribal ashram schools, higher primary ashram schools, hostels, primary schools and college hostels. Two sports schools were also being run to train tribal students to participate in national and international level events.

In the current academic year 75.57 percent results in SSC and 87.33 percent in intermediate results were achieved. In the Sixth State Level Tribal Gurukul Sports Competition held in November last year Bhadradri Kothagudem students won the overall championship, Gautham informed.

He hoisted the national flag at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday as part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations. Speaking on the occasion he said 13, 237 tribal youth trained through ITDA Youth Training Centre doing jobs in various private companies.

Before 2014 the subsidy offered under schemes implemented by ITDA for economic empowerment of unemployed poor tribals ranged from Rs 5000 to Rs 30,000. But after the formation of Telangana State subsidy was increased to Rs 80, 000 to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Rs 15.06 crore has been sanctioned by the engineering department for providing road facility to 16 remote tribal villages under ITDA with a total length of 24.15 km. Rs.20 lakh has been sanctioned for Mata Shishu Kendra at Government Area Hospital, Bhadrachalam.

Similarly Rs.30 lakh has been sanctioned for the modernisation of the Blood Bank besides Rs.25 lakh for the construction of a kitchen with state-of-the-art facilities for dining facilities for patients, Gautham informed.