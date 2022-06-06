Kitex looking at third manufacturing unit in Telangana, to up investments

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:42 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: Kitex Garments, which recently laid the foundation stone for its facility at Kakatiya Textile Park, is now looking to up its investments in the State further and also look for a third location for its unit in addition to the Warangal and Sitarampur in Rangareddy.

Kochi-based infantwear maker Kitex, which is the second largest manufacturer of children’s apparel in the world, has already committed to will invest Rs 2,400 crore in Telangana over three years in setting up two integrated fibre- to-apparel manufacturing clusters in the State.

Earlier, it wanted to invest Rs 1,000 crore but increased the investment seeing the response of Telangana Government. With this, it said it will create employment to 22,000 in two locations. About 85 per cent of the workforce will be women. Kitex has set a target to ship three million pieces made in Telangana to the export markets.

On May 7, it has laid the foundation for the Kakatiya Textile Park unit. Within a month, it has announced to expand even further. “Kitex is looking at a third unit as well in Telangana. The investment will also rise from the earlier Rs 2,400 crore committed,” said Industries Minister KT Rama Rao while releasing the performance review report of the Industries department.

Cotton from Warangal and other districts is known for its quality. The company is in a position to buy cotton grown in about three lakh acre in the State.

After learning about Kitex withdrawing additional investments from Kerala, Telangana asked Kitex Managing Director Sabu M Jacob to visit Telangana to understand its offerings. Telangana sent a special flight for the Kitex team as it could not travel due to Covid restrictions. Telangana went the extra mile in view of the large employment potential the textile sector has.

On the same day, Jacob announced to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana. Seeing the proactive approach of Telangana, Kitex later announced to up the investment to Rs 2,400 crore. Now, it is looking to further increase the investments in the State and also go to a new location.