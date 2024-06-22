Jagadish Reddy slams Pocharam for defection; Says political opportunism exposed

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 11:16 AM

Hyderabad: The shifting of loyalties by Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Banswada MLA and former speaker from the BRS to Congress, would only help expose him and his political opportunism, BRS leader and former Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said on Saturday.

He said the people would understand that his meek surrender to the Congress leadership owed to crumbs of cheap favours. His decision was uncalled for and beyond one’s imagination. He was one leader who enjoyed the highest esteem in the party, which he however chose to betray.

Jagadish Reddy said he was witness to Pocharam’s gesture of assuring K Chandrashekhar Rao of a certain resurgence of the BRS just days before his defection.