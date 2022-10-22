Jagtial cops arrest two thieves, recover copper wire worth Rs.20 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Jagtial SP Sindhu Sharma addressing press conference in Korutla police station on Saturday.

Jagtial: The Jagtial police arrested two inter-district copper wire thieves and recovered copper wire worth Rs 20 lakh (3,200 kilograms) from them.

Producing the accused before the media at Korutla police station on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma said the police had formed a special team under the supervision of Korutla CI Rajashekhar Raju after the number of incidents of stealing copper wire by breaking electric transformers at agricultural fields had gone up.

The team detained Pallipati Yesudas and Narra Sridhar at Kondapur of Modipalli mandal on Friday night. On questioning, they confessed to stealing copper wire.

A native of Singarayakonda, Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh, Yesudas migrated to Hyderabad and was working as centring worker. Sridhar from Shalipeta, Chinnashenkarampet madnal of Medak district, had migrated to the state capital. The two along with another person from Karnataka started stealing copper wire by breaking transformers and selling it in the market.

They used to locate transformers by moving on bikes during the day and stole the wires at night. During the last one year, they were involved in 179 crimes including 49 (103 transformers) in Jagtial, 30 (58) in Nizamabad and eight (18 transformers) in Husnabad.

Appreciating the special team cops, SP presented rewards to them.