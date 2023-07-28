Jagtial-Dharmapuri road connectivity restored

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Jagtial Collector Yasmeen Basha and MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar examining road repair works at Anantharam on Friday

Jagtial: Road connectivity between Jagtial-Dharmapuri was restored after repair works near Anantharam on Friday.

The road connectivity was disrupted as flood water flowed from the road dam near Anantharam. Police had closed the road by placing barricades. Collector Yasmeen Basha along with collector Dr Sanjay Kumar on Friday visited the spot and examined the damage. The repair works were fast-tracked and traffic restored on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said that roads, culverts, tanks, agricultural crops, and transportation systems in rural areas were damaged due to heavy rains. Besides taking up repair works of damaged roads with the help of various departments, alternative arrangements were also made.