Jagtial: Harish Rao instructs Collector to take action against irregular doctors

Harish Rao instructed the collector and superintendent to record attendance of hospital staff through a biometric attendance system

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Health Miniter T Harish Rao interacting with a child in children's inpatients ward of Mother and Child Health Center in Jagtial on Saturday.

Jagtial: Health Minister T Harish Rao instructed Collector and hospital superintendent to take action against doctors who were not on duty from 9 am to 4 pm. He wanted the officials to initiate action by warning the doctors who were on unofficial leave. In order to provide quality treatment to patients, the state government has developed all medical facilities and arranged the latest medical equipment in government hospitals in the state. So, doctors have to provide treatment to people by staying in hospitals.

Patients would face severe difficulties if doctors were not available in the hospitals at the emergency time. To avoid such a situation, doctors should work with coordination. He also instructed the collector and superintendent to record attendance of hospital staff through a biometric attendance system. The Health minister made these comments during his surprise visit to Mother and Child Health Center here on Saturday.

To improve the governance, small districts were formed after the formation of separate state and government hospitals were established in all districts by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

As part of it, a government medical college and hospital were established in Jagtial to provide better facilities to the people, he informed and asked the doctors to fulfill the aspirations of the government by providing better treatment to the public. Doctors, professors, assistant professors, associate professors required for all super specialty departments have already been appointed, he informed.

While touring in MCH, Harish Rao interacted with pregnant women and their attendants and enquired about medical facilities being provided in the hospital. Besides the quality of treatment, errors and whether medicines were being supplied properly were also enquired by the minister. All types of medicines are being supplied to patients in government hospitals. Whether medicines were not being supplied to patients properly due to lack of coordination, he said.

Asking the patients to bring errors to his notice, he said that the feedback would help him to rectify the problems. Besides medicines, all types of tests were done in the hospital itself, patients informed the minister. Later, the minister visited children’s inpatient ward and inquired about the health condition of their wards by interacting with parents. Harish Rao advised the parents not to approach private labs and medical shops since all types of tests as well as medicines would be given in the hospital itself.

After examining doctors’ attendance records, he conducted a review meeting with doctors. Local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasanth, Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha and others were present.

