Jagtial: Youngster attempts to die by suicide, uploads selfie video on Facebook

Anil, who was shifted to the Jagtial hospital by his family members, is currently undergoing treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Jagtial: A youngster from Balwanthapur of Mallial mandal, Nakka Anil, allegedly made an attempt to die by suicide after consuming pesticide on Wednesday. He also captured a video and uploaded the same on Facebook, levelling several allegations against the local police. The police have refuted his allegations, stating that he was a rowdy sheeter, and that he had ‘misbehaved’ with the police as well.

In the video, he says he decided to end his life unable to tolerate harassment by Mallial SI Chiranjeevi. Anil said he owned 20 guntas of land in the village, which was allegedly occupied by some persons. He goes on to say that he gave a bribe of Rs.3 lakh to the SI to get his land back by taking action on the land grabbers. However, the SI had registered seven cases against him and tortured him by arresting him in connection with a case when he asked the SI to return his money. The SI had also warned that he would use the PD Act against him, Anil says in the video.

However, Jagtial DSP released a statement stating that eight criminal cases were registered against Anil for involvement in illegal activities. A rowdy sheet was also opened against Anil. Anil used to blackmail people by threatening them to register cases under the SC/ST Atrocities act. He had misbehaved with the police as well, the DSP said.