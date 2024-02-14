| Jahids Brace Wins It For Secunderabad Blues In Tfas C Division Football League

Jahid’s brace wins it for Secunderabad Blues in TFA’s C-Division Football League

Jahid scored a brace in Secunderabad Blues' win over Social Sporting in a thriller in the Telangana Football Association’s C-Division Football League.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 08:20 PM

Jahid scored a brace in Secunderabad Blues' win over Social Sporting in a thriller in the Telangana Football Association’s C-Division Football League.

Hyderabad: Jahid netted twice as Secunderabad Blues edged past Social Sporting 3-2 in the Telangana Football Association’s C-Division Football League held at Gymkhana Football Ground on Wednesday.

Jahid opened the scoring in the 18th minute but Blues’ joy was cut short by Rayan who scored twice in the 32th and 41st minutes to make it 2-1 in Sporting’s favour.

However, Blues turned the tie with quick strikes from Jahid and Prudhivi in the 60th and 62th minute respectively. In the other clash in Reeds Football Ground Bowenpally, Cantonment FC defeated Susai Senior 2-1.

Results: Secunderabad Blues 3 (Jahid 2, Prudhivi 1) bt Social Sporting 2 (Rayan 2); Cantonment FC 2 (Laxman 1, Sampath 1) bt Susai Senior 1 (Lokesh 1).