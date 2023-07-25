Kothagudem: Jalagam’s followers celebrate High Court verdict

Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Flexi banners congratulating the ex-MLA J Venkat Rao celebrated appeared all over Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Followers of former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao burst into celebrations here on Tuesday following the High Court’s verdict setting aside the election of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao.

Crackers were burst at several places in Kothagudem, Paloncha and other places in the constituency. Speaking to the media, they said the court verdict, though late, was a welcome development. Flexi banners congratulating the ex-MLA appeared all over Kothagudem. Venkat Rao, who was in Hyderabad, told the media here that justice was done and that he was happy over the verdict. The court verdict once again proved that truth prevails, he said.

Meanwhile, followers of Vanama Venkateswara Rao visited his residence at Paloncha and extended solidarity. The followers posted messages on the local social media groups stating that the MLA would move the Supreme Court seeking a stay order against the HC verdict.

Meanwhile, National BC Sangham district president Reddymalla Venkateswara Rao, its youth wing president Battula Maduchand, Yadava Sangham district president Paramesh Yadav, Perika Sangam district president Barapati Prasad and Kapu Sangham leaders visited the MLA. They said the the MLA had faith in the judicial system and would come back to serve the public.