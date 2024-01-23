‘Jammers’ dive into indie-realm

Jammers a five-piece ensemble carved a unique niche for itself through a fusion of melodies and commercial hits

Hyderabad: During the time when the local music scene whispered about regional bands, Jammers, a five-piece ensemble carved a unique niche for itself through a fusion of melodies and commercial hits.

As they recently produced their original album, the Telugu band seeks to redefine the indie music landscape and broaden its audience.

The five-member band comprises lead vocalist Krishna Tejasvi, drummer Shashank Bhaskaruni, keyboardist Naren RKS, guitarist Chinna Swamy and bass guitarist Jagadish Chintala. While Krishna is trained in Carnatic music, his bandmates excel in diverse genres — Shashank and Naren hold Grade VIII qualifications, and Chinna is self-taught.

It all began in 2016 when these engineering graduates started creating mashups during college fests. The band was officially formed in 2018, with their maiden gig in an inter-college fest.

Describing their journey, Krishna says, “I used to upload mashups on my Facebook, which went viral. Initially, it was just college jamming, not a serious pursuit. Yet, after the successful fest and viral videos, we auditioned at The Moonshine, then in its early stages. We got selected and never looked back.” He adds, “Initially, we all had other jobs, but now, we’re full-time musicians.”

With seven original compositions, including the recent ‘Dairy’ album, Jammers has been crafting their unique sound since 2021. Each of the five easygoing melodies from the album — ‘Tholi Adugu, ‘Sneham, ‘Prema, ‘Pelli, and ‘Tudi Malulpu — captures distinct stages of life, complimented by the poignant lyrics penned by Sri Raag.

“Our main focus has always been composing indie music. In the last couple of years, we’ve noticed a gradual shift in the audience, with increased recognition and appreciation for indie music. I’m confident that indie music will boom in Hyderabad soon,” Krishna stated.

While the band captivates the city’s nightlife giving local covers a creative edge, they also plan to host dedicated events for their original songs. Krishna emphasises his aspiration to cultivate a broader audience for indie music, and aims to partake in music festivals at least twice a year.