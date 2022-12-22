| Jangaon People Urged Not To Allow Forces Trying To Flare Up Religious Hatred

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao appealed to the people not to allow such forces into the villages

22 December 22

Jangaon: Alleging that some parties were trying to create unrest among religions to gain political mileage, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao appealed to the people not to allow such forces into the villages.

“As they came to power in the country by creating discord among religions, the same political forces are trying to come to power in the State by creating conflicts among religions. Don’t allow those who cause trouble in the name of religion to enter our villages,” he said.

As a part of the Christmas celebrations, he distributed new clothes to women from the Christian community in Kodakandla and Devaruppula mandals in the district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, “Telangana is the only State government in the country to officially celebrate Christmas. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked all ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials to officially participate in these celebrations. Our Chief Minister is according equal priority to all religions,” he added.